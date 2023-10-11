Is Cody Rhodes using Jey Uso for a shot at Roman Reigns? Analyzing realistic possibility

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso currently hold the Undisputed Tag Team titles in WWE. On a recent edition of WWE RAW, both stars defended their titles for the first time in the main event against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, with Jey pinning Owens to retain their titles. After the match, both teams showed signs of respect by shaking hands with each other.

However, winning tag team titles along with Jey Uso could be a strategic move by the American Nightmare to finally earn a title shot against the Tribal Chief.

A possible scenario that could unfold is that, as Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Rhodes and Jey have the opportunity to make appearances on the Blue brand. With Cody appearing on SmackDown, WWE could plant the seeds for another match between Reigns and Rhodes in the near future.

In addition, on a recent edition of RAW, Michael Cole also pointed out Rhodes' previous unsuccessful attempt to capture The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his first encounter against Reigns. This observation by WWE appears to be a deliberate effort to recall the history between these two superstars.

Additionally, having Jey in Cody's corner could help him even the odds when facing other members of the Bloodline. This involvement against the Bloodline may eventually lead to the rumored match between Jey and Jimmy Uso down the road.

It will be intriguing to see what transpires when Roman Reigns finally makes his return on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. If Rhodes and Jey are indeed present on the Blue brand, a possible confrontation with the Samoan faction is highly likely.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are already set to defend their titles next week

After successfully defending their championships on a recent RAW, the company has announced another title defense for Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. They will defend their titles in a rematch against Finn Bálor and Damian Priest. This presents an opportunity for the members of Judgment Day to once again regain the titles they lost.

Notably, Dominik Mysterio recently lost his NXT North American title to Trick Williams at No Mercy but managed to regain it in the rematch. It will be intriguing to see if Bálor and Priest can achieve a similar feat next week.

Furthermore, the outcome of this match is likely to influence the direction that Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso take as they head into the upcoming Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel 2023.

Will Cody and Jey successfully retain their titles for long enough to face The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.