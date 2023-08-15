Is Cody Rhodes' wife still with AEW? All you need to know about Brandi Rhodes

Cody Rhodes rose to the top of WWE quite quickly, returning to the promotion at WrestleMania 38 and winning a series of matches against Seth Rollins. He'd go on to win the Royal Rumble earlier this year before unsuccessfully challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Cody spent the summer facing off against Brock Lesnar, earning one thing from the Beast Incarnate few others have: respect.

It looks like WWE is fully onboard the Roller Codester, and though his presentation from AEW has largely stayed the same, some parts seem to be missing. While we did finally get to see the good boy Pharaoh, Brandi Rhodes has been notably absent from the screen. Aside from the occasional seat at ringside or in Cody's documentary, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, we've not seen the former AEW Chief Branding Officer in an on-screen role.

That's because, simply put, Brandi isn't signed. The couple left AEW in early 2022, but Cody Rhodes was the only one to return to WWE. Brandi has been focusing on several other projects, as well as being a mother to their child Liberty Runnels.

Aside from that, Brandi has been working hard with the Dusty Rhodes Foundation, a project launched last year in order to bring disadvantaged youths the help they need to play sports.

When speaking with Denise Salcedo, Brandi revealed what her next move would be.

"I've been working diligently for over a year now on a new journey. I decided a while ago that I was gonna open a yoga and pilates studio. It really helped and healed me in so many ways after having Liberty and going through the changes that we went through. I just wanted to spread it to people. I've been working on that. I'm finally in construction, and I'm hoping that in Fall 2023 we will be open." (2:27 onward)

Brandi Rhodes explained that she started yoga during the pandemic, and the lifestyle was one that felt welcoming and allowed her to strengthen herself in her own way. The Rhodes family has a strong relationship with Diamond Dallas Page, so it would be nice to see both DDP and Brandi work together on this project.

Could we see Brandi join Cody Rhodes in WWE in the future?

While fans may be excited about a potential on-screen run for Brandi, she says that she's more focused on her yoga studio now and wants to put her energy there for the time being. In her interview with Denise Salcedo, Brandi stated that it won't happen "anytime soon."

That being said, it would be nice to one day see the two appear together on camera, even if it's only a one-off. WWE is focused on Cody Rhodes, clearly, and it's almost certain to many fans that he'll be facing Roman Reigns once again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, potentially at WrestleMania 40.

Considering the importance of their families in these storylines, one would assume WWE would bring Brandi in as long as the situation felt right. With Roman's Bloodline slowly crumbling around him, we may see Cody Rhodes appear in a ring with a united front. Wrestling has more than one royal family, and the Rhodes' could be the only one that is left standing when the smoke clears.

If that's the direction WWE takes, Brandi has to join Cody onstage at some point, right?

How would you like to see Brandi Rhodes return onscreen? Let us know in the comments below!

