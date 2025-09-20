Is Corey Graves leaving WWE? The truth revealed after Brock Lesnar attacked him

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Sep 20, 2025 06:50 GMT
Brock Lesnar, Corey Graves
Brock Lesnar attacked Corey Graves [Image Source: WWE.com]

Corey Graves suffered a merciless attack on the go-home edition of SmackDown for Wrestlepalooza. He fell prey to Brock Lesnar's wrath, where the latter annihilated him with two devastating F5. Since then, there have been several speculations around Graves with fans wondering whether this could be a potential sign of his departure from the company.

However, that is not the case. Corey Graves is not leaving WWE. The 41-year-old is signed with the Stamford-based promotion under a multi-year contract. What happened on SmackDown this week was purely a storyline angle to hype Brock Lesnar's match against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza.

The segment emphasized The Beast Incarnate's uncontrollable rage and built intense heat for his upcoming clash against Cena. The two icons will share the ring one last time this weekend to cap off their historic rivalry. With The Cenation Leader absent on SmackDown, WWE needed an angle that could add one last layer to this feud.

Is Corey Graves medically cleared for in-ring action?

Corey Graves retired from in-ring action in 2014 due to his concussion issues. Since then, he hasn't stepped into the squared circle. The 41-year-old has been serving as a veteran commentator on the WWE shows. But what happened on SmackDown raised many eyebrows, as he took bumps for the first time in a long time.

Fightful reported that Graves is medically cleared for in-ring action. The fact that he took two devastating F5 from Brock Lesnar solidifies the report. WWE has a strict concussion protocol, and the company does not allow superstars to take even minor bumps if they are not medically cleared.

However, it looks like Corey Graves finally received the green light after being out of action for a decade. There is a good possibility that he could come out of retirement for an in-ring return. While there is a low chance that WWE will use him regularly, the 41-year-old could wrestle occasionally.

It will be quite interesting to see what the future holds for Graves now that he is medically cleared for an in-ring return. For now, he is expected to go on a brief hiatus, leaving his WWE obligations in the backseat.

