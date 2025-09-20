  • home icon
Real reason John Cena did not save Michael Cole and Corey Graves from Brock Lesnar

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 20, 2025 02:22 GMT
He did not come out to save them (Credit: WWE.com)

Brock Lesnar attacked Michael Cole and Corey Graves tonight on WWE SmackDown, but John Cena was nowhere to be seen. Since turning face, fans would have expected Cena to rush out to make the save as his Wrestlepalooza opponent took it into his hands to attack the two commentators.

On SmackDown, Cole was supposed to interview Lesnar, but before he could head to the back for the segment, he was interrupted on the ramp by the former Universal Champion. Lesnar made straight for him, picked him up like a child, and then decided to carry him to the ring. He appeared ready to attack him, but was interrupted by Corey Graves. However, Lesnar was not about to take that and hit him with multiple F5s, while Cole was left gasping for breath.

Graves had to be taken to the back and ended up being replaced as a commentator on WWE SmackDown. However, John Cena, the star he is facing tomorrow, was nowhere to be seen. He even called out Cena and told him that he was coming for him, asking where he was, but the star did not come out.

There was a simple reason for John Cena not coming out to save the two commentators, and that was that he was not there. The star had his last-ever SmackDown appearance recently, where he battled Sami Zayn in an impromptu match. The star will not be appearing on SmackDown again until he retires.

The star's absence meant that even if he wanted to, he could not save them, but he would be sure to carry that burden with him into the match against Lesnar. It will give him yet another reason to win.

What's next for John Cena and Brock Lesnar?

Fans have been watching John Cena wind up his WWE career over the course of this year. Now, it is almost at an end. After his match against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, likely, Cena will only have one more special match left in him, although, hopefully, he wrestles others. With only a few dates left, it is the end of the star's run.

Brock Lesnar, meanwhile, has also hinted at what's next. He may be going after a huge title, and a current champion may not even know it. The star may be about to be betrayed.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Angana Roy
