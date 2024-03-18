Is current WWE champion in danger of missing WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the status 

WWE WrestleMania 40 is less than three weeks away. Several big matches have already been announced for the show, but WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H may have to make changes to his plans for the mega event as a big star could miss it due to an injury.

The name in question is Asuka, who was seen limping on WWE SmackDown this past Friday. In the main event of the show, the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley took on Dakota Kai. The match ended in a disqualification when Damage CTRL ganged up on their former leader for a four-on-one assault.

Asuka was apparently fine at the start of the main event as she was seen walking normally at ringside and even tried to help Kai during the match. She started limping at the very end of the show and was also quite cautious when Naomi entered the ring to try and save Bayley.

Expand Tweet

Some fans are speculating that the injury could have occurred when the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion leaped off the apron and landed in an awkward manner.

WWE has not commented on the multi-time women's champion's status yet. However, she is no longer being advertised for the company's upcoming live events. If the injury is serious, there is a possibility Asuka could miss WrestleMania next month.

A Women's Tag Team Championship match was probably planned for The Show of Shows by the Stamford-based promotion. Dakota Kai might have to replace Asuka and team up with Kairi Sane to defend the titles in the worst case scenario.

The curse of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The much talked about curse of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship has apparently returned. It started in May 2022 when Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company just two months after they captured the gold.

Raquel Rodriguez won the vacant titles alongside Aliyah later that year. Unfortunately, the curse struck again and the latter suffered an injury two weeks later.

Expand Tweet

The curse seemingly disappeared temporarily when Damage CTRL won the titles from them. It returned when Rodriguez captured the titles on WWE RAW in April 2023 alongside Liv Morgan, who suffered a shoulder injury just one month into their reign.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the titles after they were vacated. They dropped the titles to Rodriguez and Morgan at Money in the Bank 2023, but Morgan got injured once again.

Rodriguez and Morgan lost the titles to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on RAW in July 2023. Soon after their win, Deville suffered a torn ACL and was replaced by Piper Niven in the team.

Poll : Will Bayley defeat IYO SKY at WWE WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion