Is current WWE star's gimmick inspired by Darksiders II character? Analyzing the comparisons

Who would’ve thought that WWE and Darksiders II would be part of the same sentence one day? For some, it might be an epic crossover. For others, the mere mention of these two phenomena could be nothing but a co-incidence. The reality is that a popular star is responsible for what you are about to read.

WWE star Tommaso Ciampa was in action on RAW this week. His titantron looked incredibly similar to the cover of Darksiders II, which has the face of the protagonist "Death" plastered on it. This might just be a pure co-incidence, not an inspiration for the Sicilian Psychopath’s titantron video on WWE’s flagship show.

Screengrab of Ciampa's titantron on RAW.

Released in 2012 across multiple gaming consoles, Darksiders II quickly became one of the biggest hits of the year. A remastered version, Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition, was published by Nordic Games in 2015.

It is worth mentioning that this isn’t the first time a WWE star’s entrance has seemingly dropped a pop culture reference. The Money in the Bank premium live event at London’s O2 Arena on July 1 featured tons of pop culture references and tributes.

Liv Morgan, for instance, paid tribute to the widely-popular British music icon Ginger Spice during her Women’s Tag Team Championship match alongside Raquel Rodriguez against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Ronda Rousey almost got Shayna Baszler on WWE RAW this week

Shayna turned heel on Ronda during their tag team title defense at Money in the Bank. The Queen of Spades also got the upper hand on the Baddest Woman on the Planet during their confrontation on RAW last week. This week, however, the momentum turned in Ronda’s favor.

After Shayna defeated Emma in a quick match, Ronda arrived to confront her former best friend. This led to a brawl between the two women. Ronda got Shayna in her signature armbar but the former NXT Women’s Champion was able to get away with little harm.

Fans are already expecting a face turn for Shayna in the buildup to her rumored match against Ronda at SummerSlam. It remains to be seen where the feud will head next.

