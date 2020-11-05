Is Daniel Bryan the next challenger for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship?

After an emotional "I Quit" Hell in a Cell match and the subsequent alignment with his cousin Jey Uso, the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently without a challenger for his title. However, it seems like WWE has teased the next contender for Reigns' Universal Championship. Daniel Bryan.

On the October 31st episode of SmackDown, Jey Uso defeated Daniel Bryan to qualify for a spot on Team SmackDown for the Men's Traditional Survivor Series match.

After this victory, Jey Uso pledged his allegiance to the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and accepted him as "the head of the table." To prove his loyalty, Reigns ordered Jey Uso to attack Daniel Bryan, and the order was executed. The episode ended as Uso was shown brutally attacking Bryan.

Since his surprise return to WWE at SummerSlam in August, Roman Reigns has been going through an incredible heel run. It has won him praises from fans and the locker room alike.

WWE also seems to be completely behind the character. That was proven by the fact Reigns became Universal Champion at Payback, just a week afte his return. To solidify his position as a ruthless heel, Reigns was strategically put into an unexpected feud with his own cousin, Jey Uso.

Daniel Bryan could be the perfect No. 1 contender

While it remains to be seen how the storyline transpires, logically speaking, Daniel Bryan would certainly be a good choice as the next No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship.

Despite his sporadic appearances, Daniel Bryan remains one of the most adored figures in the WWE

Looking at the entire SmackDown roster at the moment, Daniel Bryan is arguably the most credible babyface who can challenge Roman Reigns. Despite his sporadic appearances in the recent past, "The Leader of the YES Movement" remains one of the most adored and respected figures in the WWE.

Hence, Bryan can be the perfect candidate to put Roman Reigns over as the biggest heel in the company. Notably, he made his return to WWE only three weeks ago and revealed to Talking Smack that "this is maybe his last run in WWE." The storyline can be portrayed as Bryan's last run for Universal Championship.

With a right selection of opponents and a structured storyline, Roman Reigns can be established as the Superstar WWE has desperately wanted him to be for the last five years. Daniel Bryan can be an important stepping stone towards this.