Is Dominik Mysterio really injured? What we know after WWE pulled him from Night of Champions

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio was initially scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions. However, this week on RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce told The Phenomenal One that the match was being pulled due to Dirty Dom being injured. But is The Judgment Day member really injured, or is he trying to avoid a match with AJ? Here is all we know so far after the latest episode of the red brand.

Shortly after Pearce revealed that Dominik Mysterio is injured, a backstage segment at The Judgment Day Clubhouse was shown. Finn Balor was seen motivating the IC Champ and cheering him up, saying that he will get AJ Styles when he gets medical clearance.

Following this, Dirty Dom also appeared for an interview with Jackie Redmond, but couldn’t manage to say anything owing to boos from the WWE Universe. However, he did manage to say that his ribs were hurt before Redmond said that they were out of time and ended the interview.

Dominik Mysterio was last seen in action on the June 9, 2025, episode of RAW in a King of the Ring Fatal Four Way qualifier. The match, which also had Penta and Bron Breakker involved, saw Sami Zayn pick up the win by dropping Dom with a Helluva Kick in the final moments of the bout.

While no further details have been released officially, it seems that this could have been the match where The Judgment Day member may have taken the hit to his ribs. But it could also be a training injury. It will be interesting to see when the IC Champion is fit to get back into the squared circle.

Finn Balor is slowly trying to push Dominik Mysterio to Roxanne Perez

This week on RAW, Finn Balor was seen giving a pep talk to all members of the faction in a backstage segment. While Dominik Mysterio did feel a little better due to this, he mentioned that he is missing Liv Morgan. However, The Prince and Roxanne Perez calmed him down, saying everything is alright.

Roxy even got a bit touchy with Dom, something Liv already has shown she isn’t okay with. Balor even nudged Mysterio to wish Perez good luck for her QOTR semi-final match against Jade Cargill. Interestingly, the former Universal Champion even managed to push the former two-time NXT Women’s Champion closer to Raquel Rodriguez.

The Prince provoked Rodriguez and asked her to take care of Rhea Ripley for costing her a chance to advance to the semi-final of QOTR. Rodriguez marched to the ring and called Mami out, and the two wrestlers promptly entered a brawl. The Eradicator, however, emerged on top and was about to Riptide Rodriguez through a table.

But Roxanne Perez threw a wrench in Ripley’s plans by making a last-second save. Following up with the small window of distraction, the Women’s Tag Team Champion slammed the Aussie through the table with a Tejana Bomb. After this, Big Mami Cool acknowledged the help of The Prodigy for the first time by giving her a hug.

With this, Roxy has come another step closer to becoming an official member of The Judgment Day. Moreover, if Finn Balor manages to get Perez close to both Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez, he will gain a lot of influence in the group. All of this, while Liv Morgan is away due to an injury, could mean that The Prince may finally manage to become the leader of The Judgment Day. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the heel faction.

