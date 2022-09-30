Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock during his time in WWE, has had an incredibly inspirational journey. He has truly shone as a professional wrestler and actor, as well as a fitness icon.

Everyone is well aware that he makes a stupendous amount of money through his films. Most of his movies are blockbusters in theaters that earn a substantial amount at the box office.

But is Dwayne Johnson the highest-paid actor in 2022?

The answer is yes. According to Forbes' list of highest-paid entertainers of 2022, Dwayne "The Rock" earned over $270 million in the last year. Two of his highest-grossing films were Red Notice and Jungle Cruise.

Considering that he started with only seven bucks in his pocket, the story of his success serves as an inspiration to all the strugglers around the globe. His next film, Black Adam, will premiere in theaters starting from October 21.

Fans anticipate Dwayne Johnson's return to WWE

Dwayne Johnson's work with the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and Triple H in WWE earned him praise from all over the world.

Although performing in the squared circle helped him lay the grounds for his monumental success, fans haven't seen him compete in a while. In 2019, he announced his retirement via social media.

However, his cousin Roman Reigns has been at the top of WWE's mountain for over two years. Fans await a confrontation between the two megastars. Although we can never be sure, the much-awaited battle could happen very soon.

Reigns and The Rock have always had a "never say never" attitude regarding the possibility a match between them. Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer recently noted that The Rock has cleared his Hollywood schedule for the first few months of 2023. It could be a strong hint that he is planning to return to the company to build a WrestleMania 39 match against Roman Reigns.

