Is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson related to The Iron Sheik? Know the truth

The Iron Sheik is one of the most memorable villains in wrestling history, although he made a lot of enemies, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is not one of them. Even though both legends are notably close, they are not related by blood.

For those wondering, The Iron Sheik and The Rock are not related to each other. Since Dwayne grew up in a family of wrestlers, The Anoa'i dynasty, he grew close with a couple of wrestling legends. One of them was the WWE Hall of Famer, who worked with Rocky Johnson, the actor's father.

The Iron Sheik, played by Brett Azar, even made a few appearances on Dwayne's sitcom, Young Rock.

One of The Rock's famous catchphrases originated from The Iron Sheik

The Iranian wrestler was mostly involved with Dwayne's father in the ring. Despite this, the former could still provide some inspiration for The Rock's wrestling character.

The Hollywood actor is known for his mic skills and interesting catchphrases over the years. One of them was using the word Jabroni, which could also mean stupid or, in the wrestling sense, a jobber. While the term was mainly linked to Johnson, he revealed it originated from Sheik.

"His impact on my career has really been profound. Now the word jabroni is connected to me. When a lot of people think, 'oh, jabroni, oh, yeah, yeah, it's The Rock's word.' No, no, no, no. It's not my word. It's Iron Sheik's word."

The Rock sends his condolence to Iron Sheik's family after the latter's recent passing

The wrestling world was shocked after learning that the WWE Hall of Famer recently passed away at the age of 81. Many fans and professionals sent their condolence, and one of them was none other than The Great One.

In a video, the Hollywood actor sent a heartfelt and personal message to the late wrestler's family. The Rock also shared a story of how the Hall of Famer and his wife, Caryl, took care of him.

"I want to send my love and my support, my strength, my light, my mana, and my condolences to The Iron Sheik's family, who I consider ohana, they are family of ours, too (...) grew up calling The Iron Sheik 'Uncle Sheiky.'.... Uncle Sheiky would come over to the house, and his wife would babysit me." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Love, light and strength to Caryl & the ohana x Rest in Power, Uncle SheikyThank you for paving the wayLove, light and strength to Caryl & the ohana x Rest in Power, Uncle Sheiky ❤️Thank you for paving the way 🙏🏾Love, light and strength to Caryl & the ohana x https://t.co/p9c9wwQz6U

Sportskeeda Wrestling extends condolences to the wrestling legend's family and friends in their time of grief.

