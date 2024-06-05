Is Ethan Page signed to WWE? 34-year-old confirms status on NXT 

Ethan Page stunned fans when he appeared on WWE NXT last Tuesday (May 28). He'd only appeared on AEW TV a few weeks ago but attacked NXT Champion Trick Williams to close the show last week. Speculation has grown over his contractual situation and whether he's signed a deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

All Ego appeared on this week's WWE NXT, pulling up in the parking lot while General Manager Ava waited with officials. He called himself a free agent before asking her whether she was ready to 'iron out this deal.'

Expand Tweet

Trending

Ethan Page also released a video after his attack on Trick Williams, declaring himself a free agent. It appears he's could sign a deal but fans might still expect him to appear in other promotions.

Triple H has been much more relaxed about stars appearing in different companies. Page debuted the same night TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace was announced as Roxanne Perez's challenger at NXT Battleground.

The Canadian star looks to be challenging Trick Williams for the NXT World Championship. It's quite the push for the former AEW star given he's only just arrived on WWE's developmental brand.

WWE held a long-term interest in Ethan Page before his NXT arrival

Ethan Page's WWE arrival has been a long time coming, ever since there was word that officials from the world's biggest wrestling promotion were long-term admirers of the star. He was seemingly on the company's radar years ago while still performing in AEW.

Wrestling Observer's Andrew Zarian explained on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast that Page was high on WWE's list. He said:

"By the way, Ethan Page is another dude that WWE is very high on. They like Page’s whole deal and I think he’s super hyper talented... I know for a fact that there are eyes on him for sure because he’s a guy who is a good looking guy who can cut a great promo. He has that TV look, so you gotta keep a guy like that happy, especially now that he re-signed with you. You gotta do something with him." [H/T - Inside Ropes]

Ethan Page spent three years in AEW and initially teamed with Scorpio Sky. He was later involved with The Firm and got into a rivalry with Matt Hardy. He spent some time in ROH but never reached fans expectations in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Canadian is a former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champion and AAW Heavyweight Champion. He was trained by CZW legend Adam Flash and former ROH World Champion Michael Elgin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback