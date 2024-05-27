Is there hope for Brock Lesnar in WWE? Exploring potential comeback scenario at Money in the Bank 

The last time WWE fans witnessed Brock Lesnar in action was at SummerSlam 2023, when he faced Cody Rhodes in a match that he lost. Since the PLE, which was held in August last year, The Beast Incarnate has not made a single appearance on WWE programming.

A lot of Lesnar's absence reportedly has to do with the Janel Grant lawsuit. This situation has made WWE fans question whether they will ever be able to see the former UFC star in a WWE ring again. While there is no sure answer to it, there are chances of The Beast returning.

During the recent WWE King & Queen of the Ring, Michael Cole on commentary mentioned Brock Lesnar was the only superstar who received a title shot at SummerSlam after winning the King of the Ring tournament. This mention by Cole means WWE is not shying away from Lesnar's history in the company.

Also, during the WrestleMania 40 week, Triple H mentioned that The Beast Incarnate was at home being Brock Lesnar. This indicates that, when the time is right, Lesnar could return to WWE. A comeback at Money in the Bank is possible since the PLE will be held in Lesnar's country, Canada.

Unexpected name wants to manage Brock Lesnar in WWE

Inside the ring, Brock Lesnar is arguably one of the best athletes WWE has seen, if not the best. Not only has Lesnar dominated in the Stamford-based promotion, but he has also made a name for himself in the UFC. This makes Lesnar a superstar many people want to work with.

Recently, famous standup comedian Gabriel Iglesias (aka Fluffy) stated that he would like to work with The Beast Incarnate. During an appearance on former RAW GM Jonathan Coachman's The Turnbuckle Podcast, Fluffy was asked whom he would like to manage in WWE. The comedian answered:

"Oh, this might be controversial just because of, you know, blah blah blah, but Brock Lesnar."

Check out what Fluffy said about Lesnar in the video below:

While Fluffy managing Lesnar seems to be a longshot, if Lesnar returns, it will be interesting to see whether he shares a segment with his former manager Paul Heyman. Regardless of what he does, a potential Lesnar return would benefit the Stamford-based promotion a lot. It will be interesting to see if it happens.