Is Jade Cargill swerving fans about her in-ring WWE debut? Predicting where she may end up

Ever since WWE signed Jade Cargill, her in-ring debut has been a matter of great excitement and anticipation among the fans. However, the company has been making sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats until the very last moment.

The former TBS Champion appeared in various segments on all three brands: RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. She once wrote that red looks good on her but ended up appearing on NXT.

While the gold brand was speculated to be her new home, she once again played with the minds of the fans and made her presence felt on SmackDown, where she confronted Charlotte Flair.

While it appeared that she would be part of the blue brand, she made her way to Monday Night RAW and ended up confronting Becky Lynch. As a result, it left fans scratching their heads, wondering which brand she would actually be a part of when she makes her in-ring debut.

It looks like Jade Cargill has been swerving the WWE Universe, raising their curiosity to its apogee. Nonetheless, her in-ring debut is seemingly on the horizon, and it is just a matter of time before she picks her roster.

Predicting Jade Cargill's potential debut brand in WWE

Although the former AEW star's in-ring debut is on the horizon, there has been a conundrum about her potential debut roster. WWE has been showcasing Jade as one of the biggest stars in the women's division.

Therefore, the company will leave no stone unturned to make her main-roster debut a grand scenario. She will likely go against one of WWE's top stars in the women's division in her first feud.

While the 31-year-old confronted Charlotte Flair on SmackDown, she had a face-off with Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW. Jade Cargill might find her new home in WWE under Fox Network's Friday Night SmackDown.

It is because Charlotte Flair is one of the names that she might face in her first feud on the main roster. There have been quite a few rumors about it happening, with fans dubbing it a dream match.

With The Queen being one of the most decorated stars in the WWE women's division, Jade Cargill might embark on her new journey on SmackDown in a potential feud with the 14-time Women's Champion.

Therefore, SmackDown looks like the place where she will make her much-anticipated debut and have her first feud with The Queen. WWE seemingly planted seeds for this last week on the blue brand, where Charlotte Flair behaved arrogantly with Jade Cargill backstage.

