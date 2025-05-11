Is Jeff Cobb related to WWE legend Rhyno?

The 'biggest free agent on the planet,' Jeff Cobb, finally made his debut in WWE. The former NJPW star was speculated to be headed to the Stamford-based promotion after becoming a free agent last month. The rumors gained momentum in the last few days as Backlash approached. At the marquee event, the 42-year-old superstar made his debut as part of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline 2.0.

However, a query that gained traction on the internet right after Cobb's appearance was whether he was related to former WWE Superstar Rhyno. The answer is no. Jeff Cobb is not related to Rhyno in any way. While Cobb was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Rhyno was born in Detroit, Michigan.

The comparison is made due to the similar facial structure and wrestling gear that both individuals have used. Moreover, while Cobb has made his WWE debut tonight, Rhyno also made his AEW debut on May 7, 2,025 episode of Dynamite. The 49-year-old former ECW star worked with WWE until 2005, before moving to TNA Impact Wrestling. He returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2015 but left in 2019. Since then, Rhyno hasn't been seen in the Stamford-based company.

As for Cobb, this is the first time he has set foot in WWE. He is the newest member of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. Cobb appeared at the ringside, and before anyone could realize who he was, he took out LA Knight. He then looked straight into Solo Sikoa's eyes, and the latter looked back at him. Jeff Cobb appears to be Solo's next big bet on SmackDown, following Jacob Fatu. As Fatu has grown cold with Solo Sikoa now, Cobb can aim to pursue what Solo wants.

Jacob Fatu might soon leave The Bloodline 2.0 after Jeff Cobb's WWE debut

Jeff Cobb's WWE debut doesn't seem to have gone down well with Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf didn't appear pleased when the 42-year-old star intervened in the match, presumably on Solo's instructions.

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa have been at odds for quite some time. Their coldness grew more when Jacob started pursuing his singles career, as Solo wasn't comfortable with it. Now, things could escalate in The Bloodline 2.0, as Cobb could attack Jacob Fatu at any moment. The Samoan Werewolf might soon exit the group, eventually leading to a feud with Solo Sikoa and Jeff Cobb at SummerSlam 2025.

It remains to be seen how things in The Bloodline 2.0 will eventually turn out. This week's edition of SmackDown promises to be interesting.

