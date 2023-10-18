Is John Cena playing Vince McMahon's role in upcoming Netflix docuseries? Exploring possibility

Back in 2020, a Netflix documentary revolving around the life of Vince McMahon was announced. It was set to be directed by Chris Smith, with popular American personality Bill Simmons as the executive producer.

Following the announcement, there has been a lot of pandemonium around it, which has kept its status in a precarious state throughout these years. However, Simmons recently provided a positive update on it while speaking in an interview with Bloomberg.

With news of the docuseries catching steam yet again, fans have been wondering whether John Cena will be playing Vince McMahon's character in the Netflix series, as he is a mutual name in both Hollywood and WWE.

Currently, there is no update on the actors involved, and the release date is also up in the air. Nonetheless, it's unlikely that WWE Superstar John Cena will be portraying McMahon's role, as there are no reports or evidence of it.

Moreover, the Cenation Leader is a character in the real-life story, which drastically lowers Cena's chance of starring in the role. The Peacemaker star playing the character of his real-life boss would also raise eyebrows.

Needless to say, Mr. McMahon is already a controversial name, and the directors and producers might not wish to stir up too much trouble. Therefore, John Cena will likely not play Vince McMahon's role in the upcoming docuseries.

Does Vince McMahon hold no authority in the making of his docuseries?

Mr. McMchon has always enjoyed absolute authority and supremacy in WWE. Therefore, with the news of his upcoming Netflix docuseries, fans have been wondering about his influence and authority in its filming.

During the Bloomberg Screentime event, Bill Simmons, who is the founder of The Ringer and also the executive producer of McMahon's docuseries, shed light on a wide variety of subjects related to it.

Since the entire series revolves around the life of WWE head honcho Vince McMahon, Simmons revealed the power and authority the 78-year-old will have in the entire production process.

The executive producer said that McMahon will have the opportunity to view clips of it. However, he does not have the power to provide notes or make any changes to the docuseries that is slated for Netflix.

Therefore, Vince McMahon won't have the authority to intervene or provide input during the production process. The WWE Executive Chairman will not have the final call in the Chris Smith-directed docuseries revolving around his life.