Is John Cena's potential involvement in the WrestleMania 40 main event in danger of not happening?

Is it possible for John Cena to attend WrestleMania 40? There is speculation that Cena could show up unexpectedly at the most important event of the year.

It is improbable that he will engage in physical confrontations due to his commitment to filming the DC series Peacemaker, which requires him to maintain his physical fitness. While John Cena might not have a main role at WrestleMania 40, he could still have a minor one like Cody Rhodes with his plot. Some reports suggest the former world champion could be part of the Bloodline storyline at WrestleMania 40.

Two weeks ago, The Rock assaulted Cody Rhodes, suggesting a potential plotline involving Cena. The segment featured a truck with images of John Cena. Moreover, the latter posted photos of Roman Reigns on Instagram, leading fans to wonder if he might be part of the Bloodlines story for WrestleMania 40.

It will be significant for John Cena to help Cody Rhodes finish his story

There's still unresolved business between Cena and The Bloodline, and his past WrestleMania feuds with The Rock require no further clarification.

Cena suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of Solo Sikoa during Crown Jewel 2023. Being instrumental in their downfall could offer him the revenge he seeks.

Apart from a main event match, there is perhaps nothing more impactful than assisting Cody Rhodes in finishing his story and becoming a major player in one of the most important WrestleMania matchups in history.

Cena recently claimed on the Drew Barrymore Show that he has not yet been asked to perform on Mania.

“I’m kind of waiting for my invite. Unfortunately, it’s like, I don’t have a prom date, so I have no one to go to prom with. I haven’t been asked to go yet. That’s okay. That’s alright. I have not yet found a golden ticket in my chocolate bar, so I guess I have to keep eating chocolate bars to find a golden ticket.” [H/T ITRWrestling]

It remains to be seen if the Cenation leader will assist The American Nightmare in his quest to become the world champion at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Let's wait and watch.

