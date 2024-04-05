Major update on John Cena's future post-WWE WrestleMania XL - Reports

According to a new report, 16-time world champion John Cena is expected to be in town for The Show of Shows this weekend in Philadelphia.

John Cena ruled WWE for over a decade under the old regime. The Leader of Cenation became an established star outside of promotion when he left the company on a full-time basis for Hollywood.

Unfortunately, The Doctor of Thuganomics has not appeared for the company since he lost to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023.

According to PWInsider, some in the company expect Cena to be in town for the event. However, the report also stated that the former WWE Champion is busy shooting the second season of DC: Peacemaker.

"While there are some in WWE that expect John Cena will be in town for Wrestlemania this weekend, he will be off the board for anything major in the physical WWE realm for most of the remainder of 2024. Cena will be filming the second season of the DC Series Peacemaker from June through November in the Atlanta area, with the current shooting schedule slated to end around Thanksgiving," the report stated. [H/T: PWInsider]

Hence, the former world champion will most likely not be involved in a physical capacity in the promotion from June to November 2024.

John Cena recalls scrapped plans against major WWE star

John Cena spent over a decade as the face of the promotion and didn't turn towards the dark side during his tenure on the main roster. The Leader of Cenation had a short run as a heel before he eventually became the face of the company.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the former US Champion stated that there were plans to turn him heel when The Rock returned for the first time after several years.

The star had new music and gear made for the turn ahead of The Brahma Bull's return to the company. However, the old regime decided to scrap those plans, and both went head-to-head as faces at WrestleMania.

