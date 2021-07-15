John Cena is possibly the most famous wrestler in the world today, perhaps after legends such as The Rock and The Undertaker. John Cena's legendary debut is often hailed by many as the moment that marked the arrival of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

While John Cena's 'Doctor of Thuganomics' gimmick was a big hit with the fans, it was his eventual face run that led to him winning the WWE Championship. The Face that Runs the Place hasn't looked back since then, going on to win a total of 16 world championships in the WWE. Like Dwayne Johnson, John Cena has also been able to transition into a successful Hollywood career, working with legends like Jackie Chan and Vin Diesel.

#F9 is such a thrill ride. Non-stop, fast-paced, with a great story. So grateful to hear so many fans have already enjoyed it!!!! See it in theaters NOW! https://t.co/nksJYzO6wz pic.twitter.com/PCmnRSp8AQ — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 3, 2021

However, John Cena's Hollywood career has led to him working considerably less dates for WWE. His wrestling schedule has been reduced to the role of a part-timer. Long-time WWE fans have often clamored for Cena to return and win a world championship one last time, thereby breaking Ric Flair's record for most world championship reigns.

With many superstars being released earlier this year as part of budget cuts, there has been rising concern among fans regarding John Cena's status with the wrestling behemoth.

Is John Cena still in WWE?

John Cena is still mentioned in the active roster of WWE

While John Cena has not been seen in over a year inside a WWE ring, the Cenation will be happy to know that he is still a part of WWE. The screenshot above was taken from wwe.com's active roster page, confirming his association with the promotion.

John Cena is set to make his WWE return very soon.



Working plan is July 23rd Smackdown if not sooner.



- Fightful Select pic.twitter.com/yNy2MLwUet — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) July 13, 2021

There have been many misleading rumors regarding the legend's return recently. However, recent reports suggest that John Cena will be returning to the squared circle soon. The return will involve him challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in a match that will be headlining this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

