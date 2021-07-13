Big update on John Cena's WWE return - Reports

16-time world champion John Cena's WWE return has been a massive topic of discussion and debate over the last few months.

Initially, reports suggested that WWE plans to have Cena return and challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title in the main event of SummerSlam 2021. However, Variety recently reported that John Cena will be filming for his new film Argylle in Europe in August.

With WWE SummerSlam 2021 scheduled to take place on August 21 in Las Vegas, this has led to doubts over his status for the show.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on Cena's situation. He reported that John Cena vs. Roman Reigns is happening and the movie dates and shooting won't be a hurdle.

“The movie thing is not a hurdle. This is what I was told today. The movie thing’s not a hurdle, and whatever it is, I don’t know exactly what it is, but the belief is it’s all going down. So, the match is happening,” said Dave Meltzer. (h/t WrestleTalk)

What to expect from a John Cena vs. Roman Reigns feud?

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship is going to be an epic feud. For many years, the company tried to book Reigns as their next big babyface. However, fans didn't like this idea and he got a lot of negative reactions. Finally, WWE decided to turn him heel last year in what has turned out to be one of their best decisions in recent memory.

John Cena and Roman Reigns are no strangers to each other. The two had a match at WWE No Mercy 2017 where Reigns defeated Cena in what many considered to be a "passing the torch" moment. While their match at the pay-per-view wasn't that great, their feud, segments, and shoot-style promo battles on Monday Night RAW were memorable.

Almost four years later, the dynamics are completely different. Reigns has arguably been the best thing in WWE since his return as a heel and even has Paul Heyman by his side. Fans want to see the two have more promo battles, and have throwbacks to their feud in 2017. To sum it up, the return of Cena and his feud with The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship will be a must-watch.

