Is LA Knight not allowed to use one of his iconic catchphrases in WWE? Exploring the truth

LA Knight's charisma and promo skills made him one of the top stars in WWE today. One of the things that made him stand out was using catchphrases. These include "Let me talk to you" and, more notably, "Yeah." However, longtime fans know there was one more phrase he often uses.

Before LA Knight became a WWE Superstar, he wrestled in NWA and Impact Wrestling. He had a similar character, but his catchphrase also includes "Dummy Yeah," which became non-existent when he joined the Stamford-based promotion. While some may think the company decided to emit it, it was the star himself.

WWE did not tell LA Knight to stop saying "Dummy Yeah," but the star said it had to come out organically. While on Chris Van Vliet, he revealed that he considered bringing it back, but it had to happen organically.

"I’ve considered it, I don’t know. Some people [want it], probably 90% of people don’t even know. If it came out organically maybe, but I never want to crowbar anything. It’s all got to be an organic thing. That’s one of the other things, is that I’ve never really forced any lines. At this point, I’ve got programmed stuff that’s in there, here and there, wherever, but in its origination, it was all kind of stuff that just happened. Could that come back, yeah maybe, or maybe just sprinkled in here and there.” (H/T Fightful)

Expand Tweet

Does LA Knight's "Yeah" catchphrase have a similar origin?

Knight as Eli Drake before joining WWE

The Megastar also discussed the origin of his "Yeah" catchphrase in a previous episode of The Bump. Unsurprisingly, the reason behind this was also unplanned.

LA Knight revealed that using "Yeah" became an accidental catchphrase. In his initial run with the company in 2013-2014, he would walk around the Performance Center and always respond with "Yeah" when people would talk to him.

Which WWE legend is LA Knight set to team up with this weekend?

The Megastar secured himself one of his biggest matches in the Stamford-based promotion. At WWE Fastlane 2023, he will team up with John Cena against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. It would be interesting to see how the fan-favorite duo will perform on October 7, 2023.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Knight will ever bring back his previous catchphrase. However, fans have been content with the current ones he continuously uses.