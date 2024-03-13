Is Logan Paul vs LeBron James happening at WWE SummerSlam 2024? Exploring what we know

WWE Superstar Logan Paul is always looking for viral moments, and he has been successful at creating many of them since signing with the Stamford-based promotion in 2022.

The United States Champion announced on his IMPAULSIVE TV podcast today that WWE is headed to Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, August 3rd, for SummerSlam this year. The event will be held at the Cleveland Browns Stadium, the home of one of the biggest teams in the NFL.

While sharing the huge announcement, Logan Paul also teased a match with NBA superstar LeBron James, who is from the Cleveland area just like Paul.

"I want it to be one of the biggest events that Cleveland's ever seen and hopefully I get an opponent who I can bring the house down with. I'm probably wrestling LeBron (James)."

Logan challenged James jokingly, so nothing could be confirmed about a possible match between the two yet.

The current NBA season will be over by the time WWE SummerSlam takes place, so the Los Angeles Lakers star appearing at the Biggest Party of the Summer is a possibility.

But LeBron James wrestling inside the squared circle would be unlikely in August as his team would not want to risk him getting injured, just before the start of a fresh NBA season, which kicks off during the fall.

The four-time NBA Champion is known to be a pro wrestling fan, so he may be interested in working with the company at some point. However, the Stamford-based promotion would possibly need to offer him a big money deal to lure him to make an appearance at SummerSlam.

LeBron James once refused to meet WWE legend The Undertaker

LeBron James is arguably the one of biggest basketball stars to ever play the sport. He is also known to be a WWE fan and was spotted wearing t-shirts of legends like The Undertaker and The Ultimate Warrior during his championship run with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Expand Tweet

The Undertaker did not make many public appearances before his retirement. He did however make an exception in 2016, when he graced the invitation to show up at the opening night game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks.

However, LeBron James refused to meet the WWE Hall of Famer despite being a huge fan of him.

Cleveland Sports reporter Joe Vardon revealed why James did so.

"Here’s a life lesson. If you don’t have an appointment, don’t already know James personally, aren’t a business associate or a small child, the odds of “meeting” James before or after a Cavs game in or near the locker room are not great."

If the Stamford-based promotion wants to bring in James for SummerSlam 2024, the company will have to work on a deal that will benefit both parties.

Poll : Will LeBron James make his WWE debut at SummerSlam 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion