Logan Paul is a name that has caused shockwaves in the wrestling industry in recent weeks, but is he a part of WWE 2K22?

WWE released the latest installment in their video game series back in March. One can play as several current superstars, legends, as well as celebrities. So, fans may wonder if they can play as Logan Paul in the latest video game.

Is Logan Paul in WWE 2K22?

The answer is no. At least not yet. He isn't a playable character right now, but will be added shortly. WWE 2K22's latest DLC will be released on July 19 and will include celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly and Logan Paul.

In addition to that, superstars like Rob Van Dam and Commander Azeez will also be added onto the game's roster.

IGN @IGN Logan Paul is coming to WWE 2K22 as DLC. bit.ly/3vQj0ro Logan Paul is coming to WWE 2K22 as DLC. bit.ly/3vQj0ro https://t.co/wF8CSOCrcH

The popular YouTube sensation might not officially be in the game as of now, but players can always create him using the in-depth Creation Suite. Several players have already created their version of the current WWE Superstar and uploaded them to Community Creations for everyone to use.

Logan Paul is not in WWE 2K22 yet, but will expectedly perform at SummerSlam 2022

Paul recently signed an official WWE contract and has sent his fans into a frenzy. The Instagram post featuring his signing has become the promotion's most-liked post on the platform.

For those unknown, Logan performed at WrestleMania 38 alongside The Miz in a match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The heel duo won the match, but The A-Lister turned on his partner while they were celebrating their victory.

After the match, the YouTube star expressed his outrage in a backstage interview.

"I think it's the equivalent of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock,'' said Paul. "I'm still processing why The Miz betrayed. If I had to guess, he's obviously jealous. I was jumping from the top rope, doing cool flips and other cool s**t. He's obviously not capable of doing all of that s**t. He doesn't have it like me."

In recent weeks, The Miz has bragged about personally training Paul. He claimed that betraying his partner on the Grandest Stage of Them All was also a part of the training. However, he wasn't able to manipulate the newly-signed superstar. Logan has made his intentions clear - he is coming for the former WWE Champion.

From the looks of it, the former tag team will go head-to-head at SummerSlam 2022. The battle at the Biggest Party of The Summer will be memorable for Logan Paul's fans as well as the WWE Universe.

