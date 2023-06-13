Is Nia Jax the daughter of deceased WWE legend Umaga? Meet her real dad

Nia Jax is among the many pro wrestlers from the legendary Anoa'i family. Late WWE legend Umaga is one of her relatives, but their relationship is not that close.

Nia Jax is not the daughter of Umaga. Her mother is Renate Fanene, and her father is Joseph Fanene. The latter was born in Auckland, New Zealand, and is of Samoan ancestry. He is the cousin of Peter Maivia, the grandfather of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Should Nia Jax join Roman Reigns and The Usos Should Nia Jax join Roman Reigns and The Usos ⁉️👀 https://t.co/KFNrEErOUx

Born Savelina Fanene, she has two siblings. Her older brother is Patrick, a retired police officer with over a decade of experience. Following his retirement, he assumed the position of IT Manager and Head of Security at Tri-City Christian School.

The former WWE Superstar's younger brother is named Benjamin. He has been working as a weightlifting coach at the Army and Navy Academy since August 2015.

Nia Jax's parents were not her only inspiration for joining WWE

Nia Jax is quite close with her family

It's no surprise that the 39-year-old looks up to many people from her family. Most of them are prominent names in the professional wrestling business and played an essential role in her personal life.

While speaking with WWE in 2015, the former RAW Women's Champion shared that she decided to attend a tryout after speaking with The Rock and the latter's mother, Ata Johnson. Nia Jax also shared that she was very close with her family. The star's mother worked multiple jobs to support Jax and her siblings, while her dad always motivated them to engage in sports.

“Growing up, we were a poor, yet tightknit, family. My mother worked multiple jobs and always made sure that her kids never had to want for anything,” Nia recalled. “My parents always kept my brothers and I in sports to keep us out of trouble. Having two brothers made it tough and very competitive. My dad always had me play sports with the boys because he believed that it made me more aggressive and fearless.”

Is Nia Jax eyeing a spot in The Bloodline?

The Anoa'i family is vast, with many members currently active in the pro wrestling business. Hence, several fans speculate about The Bloodline faction recruiting new stars, including Jax.

A fan previously expressed that Jax was the "missing piece" of the stable. She later responded with a simple "Hard F**ken no."

ViRTUE @NoDQ_Virtue Nia Jax and Tamina should join the Bloodline and eventually win the women's tag titles. That would be a hoot. 🤣 Nia Jax and Tamina should join the Bloodline and eventually win the women's tag titles. That would be a hoot. 🤣 https://t.co/omV3dIOGf6

Jax was last seen in WWE during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She is currently not signed to the promotion, but her potential addition to The Bloodline could elicit a great response from fans.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes