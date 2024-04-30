Is Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson done with WWE? Exploring latest update

Gable Steveson is one of the most talented prospects on WWE's roster. He signed with Titanland in 2021 and is currently working on the NXT brand, there have always been high hopes for the Olympic gold medalist. However, while several Olympians have found success in the company over the years, Steveson seems to have become an afterthought. With that in mind, is Steveson done with Stamford-based promotion?

Well, according to Correy Brennan who did an NXT Q&A Show on Fightful Select, Gable Steveson is "dead in the water." He suggests that while WWE hasn't given up on the former University of Minnesota wrestler, they aren't putting as much effort into him as before. This is evident with his recent activity in the company, where, in all honesty, he has had little to do.

"Guys, Gable Steveson is dead in the water. That's just the fact of the matter. I don't think they've given up on him, but they certainly aren't putting as much effort as they previously have," said Brennan.

In the last six months, Gable Steveson has featured in nothing but Dark matches and Live Shows. His most recent bout saw him take on Cedric Alexander in February in a Dark match on SmackDown. The last time he had a televised appearance in the ring, was back in July 2023, when he faced Baron Corbin at The Great American Bash.

Given how things have gone in the last few months, it's hard to understand what WWE has planned for Steveson. As things stand, he is still signed to the company's developmental brand NXT.

Even if he hasn't featured on TV in a while, there is no denying his talent. He should be back in the picture soon, the only question now, is when.

Gable Steveson recently shared a cryptic message on social media

With Gable Steveson not having televised matches for quite a while now, many have been wondering what is going on with him. While he has been wrestling dark matches, there have not been many updates about his pro wrestling career. Well, he left everyone more confused, when he shared a cryptic message on social media last week.

In what was somewhat of an update on his part, Steveson shared some pictures on Instagram. The post featured quite a few pictures of himself, as well as some product plug-ins among other things.

However, what made the post that much more interesting, was his caption. The 23-year-old promised that "all is good", and things are "about to be better".

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Steveson. As mentioned earlier, he is a talented athlete. But, only time will tell if his talents are put to good use in the WWE.