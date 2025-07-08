Is Pat McAfee still with WWE?

WWE commentator Pat McAfee hasn't been seen alongside Michael Cole for the last few weeks. The last time the 38-year-old athlete was seen commentating was at Money in the Bank on June 7, 2025. Since then, he has been absent, and Corey Graves and Wade Barrett have replaced him. McAfee has also been the subject of trolling by fans on social media over his absence from the commentary booth.

Many fans on the internet have been wondering whether Pat McAfee is still with the Stamford-based promotion. The answer is yes. He is still with the global juggernaut, and he has only taken a temporary break due to his grueling schedule, which also includes hosting his weekly show.

The former NFL punter recently addressed his absence from the company, saying that he took some time off because he was "pretty exhausted."

"I will not be commentating. Continuing to just like kinda catch up on life as a whole. You know, post-Money in the Bank, pre-Night of Champions. Feels like a good time. I was getting pretty exhausted there. So, shout out to everybody in WWE looking out for me, too. Very, very thankful." (3:07:16 to 3:07:34)

As of now, there's no update on when Pat McAfee will return to WWE to resume his duties. Maybe the fans can expect to see him at SummerSlam next month.

Pat McAfee's role as full-time commentator with WWE might be over, says veteran

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently addressed McAfee's absence from the company, and he said that the NFL veteran's time with the company might be over. While speaking on a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the legend mused that the absence wasn't likely to hurt Monday Night RAW.

He further said that Pat McAfee's role as a full-time commentator might be over, and he might make special appearances at only Premium Live Events.

"He may do a pay-per-view. He may do that. He could be a guest appearance, or you could have a three-man [commentary] booth, because he is a very, very good color commentator, and it is something that to advertise, because he does have his fans, and see 'Pat McAfee is going to be joining us on this one.' And I think you have, I actually think you have some people tuning in just to hear Pat." (From 5:56 to 6:20)

Corey Graves is likely to be the permanent replacement for McAfee on WWE RAW. According to WrestleVotes, several people within the company have been pushing for Graves to replace McAfee permanently on Monday nights. It remains to be seen whether this happens or not.

