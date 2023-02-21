Is Paul Heyman married? Know all about The Wise Man's personal relationships

Paul Heyman is a crucial figure in WWE. Despite not being a competitor, his presence alone is enough to have an entrancing aura on anyone. In addition to Roman Reigns, the former ECW CEO has managed many notable names of the industry including Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Rob Van Dam to name a few.

While Heyman has quite a loud personality on WWE television, he keeps his family and private life away from the limelight. The 57-year old allegedly married Marla Heyman in the early 2000s in an intimate ceremony. Not much is known about the former Mrs. Heyman who also steers clear of the public eye.

The couple had two children, a daughter, Azalea, born in 2002 and a son, Jacob, born in 2004. Paul and Marla Heyman parted ways a few years later, but the cause behind it and their current relationship remains unknown. Following his divorce, there has been no public knowledge about his current dating life and relationships.

Since 2020, Paul Heyman has been aligned with The Tribal Chief, accompanying him for his matches, and soon became his Special Counsel. He also attempts to steer the odds in his favor during his matches.

Paul Heyman flirted with Kayla Braxton on WWE SmackDown?

Known for his ability to maintain character in and out of the ring, deciphering Paul Heyman's intentions remains a mystery to fans.

In August last year, Heyman commenced a hilarious backstage feud with WWE personality Kayla Braxton. Every time the interviewer attempted to get Roman Reigns' thoughts on his rivalry with Brock Lesnar, she was greeted with responses from his Special Counsel. Additionally, she would always hover around him in a bid to catch him red-handed, while suspecting him to betray Reigns and reunite with Lesnar.

Since then the two would often collide in humorous backstage segments, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. During their entertaining rivalry, a fan once mockingly asked Braxton whether she would marry Paul Heyman.Till date, the two often cross paths backstage and seemingly get on each other's nerves.

Being the mouthpiece for The Bloodline, Paul Heyman confronted Cody Rhodes following his announcement that he was going after the undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Given Dusty Rhodes' expansive association with the company, he had a close-knit alliance with Heyman. However, on RAW this week, the Wise Man did not hold anything back in a bid intimidate this year's Royal Rumble winner.

