Kayla Braxton reacts to being asked if she will marry Paul Heyman one day

Kayla Braxton had an amusing reaction to a fan asking her if she would marry Paul Heyman sometime in the future.

Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton have been involved in a bunch of hilarious segments on WWE TV in the past. The basic premise of these segments was Heyman getting on Kayla's nerves while she tried to interview him.

A WWE fan recently tweeted at Braxton and asked her if she would marry Heyman one day. The question took Kayla by surprise, judging by her response to the same. Check out her reaction to the fan's question below:

"Is this a real question, Brandon? Real question," she wrote in her response to the fan.

Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman have butted heads on various occasions in the past

In late 2020, Roman Reigns was interviewed by Kayla Braxton on an episode of WWE SmackDown. It looked like The Tribal Chief was annoyed at Kayla's questions, and hinted that she hadn't been doing well in her role as an interviewer.

Later on Talking Smack, Heyman apologized to Kayla and had the following to say to her:

"You owe an apology. A sincere one. A profound apology. What happened on SmackDown, with you inside the ring, was wrong. Egregiously so, you were put in a position, which you should never have been in as a journalist. You're there to do your job, and you were put, no pun intended, "SmackDown", in the middle of a volatile, hostile, potentially politically incorrect word, violent situation."

Over the next several months, Kayla and Heyman took jibes at each other via their respective social media handles. On Kayla's birthday earlier this year, Heyman wished her via his official Twitter handle and called her his "number one fan." Not one to let it slide by, Kayla responded to Heyman's jibe soon after.

Heyman is quite active on Twitter and it's highly likely that he will notice Kayla's response to the fan's question. It would be nothing short of amusing to see how Heyman reacts to Kayla's response.

