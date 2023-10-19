Is Randy Orton never coming back to WWE? Exploring his status for Survivor Series 2023

The return of Randy Orton to WWE is highly anticipated by fans. Orton's last appearance on television came during the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown in a Tag Team Championship Unification match. Despite his prolonged absence, it is increasingly apparent that his return to the company may be imminent.

Recent reports suggest that the company is planning for Randy Orton to make his return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event later this year. Not only this, the Triple H-led creative team has reportedly pinpointed Survivor Series as the opportune time for Orton's comeback.

While there is no official confirmation of his return date, tentative plans indicate that The Viper will make his comeback either just before the Survivor Series or directly at the premium live event.

With Survivor Series 2023 scheduled for Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, it appears that Orton's comeback is now on the horizon.

Fans can look forward to seeing how the company will book the Apex Predator upon his long-awaited return to the WWE. A potential feud for the World Heavyweight Championship upon his comeback is sure to generate significant excitement and anticipation among fans.

What could Randy Orton do at Survivor Series 2023?

With the possibility of Randy Orton's return at Survivor Series, one potential scenario involves his surprise participation in a WarGames match.

According to reports, this year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event is expected to feature the double-cage structure. Making Orton's inclusion in the Men's WarGames match a significant possibility, especially if the babyface team requires a strategic advantage.

Another possible scenario for Orton's return could be a dedicated comeback segment, potentially involving a storyline with Triple H, further adding to the anticipation of his return.

If he returned at Survivor Series, Randy Orton may choose to confront either of the World Champions following their respective matches. Seth Rollins currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship and is prominently featured on the promotional poster for Survivor Series.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns, who is speculated to be part of this premium live event, might be another target for The Apex Predator's comeback.

Considering The Bloodline's involvement in Orton's previous injury and absence from WWE television. A scenario involving Orton seeking revenge from the Samoan faction, particularly Roman Reigns, seems to be a plausible direction for his return storyline.

