Is it real or fake? - Image of Liv Morgan and former WWE star allegedly attending Dominik Mysterio's wedding goes viral

An image of Liv Morgan and a former WWE star allegedly attending Dominik Mysterio’s wedding is currently making rounds on the internet. That would be former NXT Champion Bo Dallas.

As for the question of whether the image is real or fake, it is completely authentic, but the picture was not taken at Dirty Dom’s wedding. In fact, it was not The Judgment Day member's big day in the first place. The picture of Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas is from Sonya Deville’s wedding.

For those unaware, Deville tied the knot to her longtime partner, Toni Cassano, on February 10, 2024, at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey. 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley, former RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, and former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose were all present at the celebration.

Sonya Deville is currently out of action with an injury. The 30-year-old star was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Chelsea Green when she got injured. The Stamford-based promotion replaced her with Piper Niven as Green’s tag team partner.

Green and Niven held the titles for several months before dropping them to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on the December 18, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW.

Dominik Mysterio is reportedly set to marry very soon

Dominik Mysterio proposed to his childhood sweetheart, Marie Juliette, in 2023. According to the latest report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former NXT North American Champion could tie the knot in the next “week or two.”

According to Dirty Dom's unofficial fan page on X/Twitter, March 7, 2024, marks the wedding day for the couple. Assuming that the date is correct, this implies that the wedding has already happened or is happening at the time of writing. Still, fans should take these rumors with a grain of salt.

Dominik Mysterio is arguably the most hated heel on the WWE roster. The 26-year-old star's progress in terms of in-ring skills and character work has been praised a lot by fans. He has competed in several high-profile matches ever since becoming a part of The Judgment Day.

Dominik competed against Gunther on the latest episode of RAW. Despite putting up a good fight, Dirty Dom fell to The Ring General. What is next for The Judgment Day member on the red brand remains to be seen.

