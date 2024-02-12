Sonya Deville and 5 other WWE stars who got married recently

From Intercontinental Champion Gunther to Sonya Deville, several WWE Superstars have tied the knot recently.

WWE has a massive following, so keeping their love lives private is difficult for many of the company's stars. Some stars are able to keep it a secret for a while. On the other hand, some just decide to share who they tied the knot with on social media.

In this article, let's take a look at six WWE Superstars who got married recently.

#6. Sonya Deville

The most recent WWE Superstar to tie the knot is Sonya Deville.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion got married to her partner, Toni Cassano, on February 10, 2024, after being engaged to her for a year.

Deville, who has been out of action due to a torn ACL since last July, revealed to People that a number of her colleagues from the Stamford-based promotion attended her wedding.

"I think we have two and a half tables or three tables of just WWE people. We have our neighbors coming and old family friends, and so it's like this big wrestler next to my little neighbor. There's going to be some funny pairings there."

Chelsea Green, the Tag Team partner of Deville, 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley, Andrade, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Montez Ford, and Bianca Belair were some of the names from WWE who attended the wedding.

Maria Menounos, who has had a long relationship with WWE, officiated Deville and Cassano's wedding.

The newly married couple will fly to Costa Rica for their honeymoon soon.

#5. Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa is another star who got married less than a year ago.

The Enforcer, who has been an integral part of The Bloodline since the fall of 2022, married his long-time fiancee, Almia Williams, on February 28, 2023, after being engaged for three years.

The couple has been successful at keeping their love life private for the most part, so not much is known about them. They have two sons, Zion Fatu, who was born in 2018, and Za'khi Christopher Fatu, born in 2021.

#4. Myles Borne

One star many WWE fans who do not watch NXT regularly may not be familiar with is Myles Borne.

Borne, who signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2022, is the first deaf superstar to be employed on a full-time basis by the company right now.

He got married to his best friend Jadyn in May 2023 and revealed that he got her a puppy. Borne is currently part of a stable called The No Quarter Catch Crew alongside Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey in NXT.

#3. Omos

Expand Tweet

After being in a relationship for eleven years, Omos married his high school girlfriend at the start of the summer last year.

Their former chaplain officiated the wedding at the University of South Florida, Asif Shaikh. It was attended by Omos' manager MVP, Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, Bianca Belair, Reggie, Ricochet, Samantha Irvin, Odyssey Jones, and Mike Rome.

The Nigerian Giant returned to WWE programming during the Men's Royal Rumble match last month after being off-screen since SummerSlam 2023.

#2. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Expand Tweet

Gunther is one of the toughest superstars ever to step inside a WWE ring, but outside of the squared circle, he seems very romantic.

The Intercontinental Champion started dating his colleague Jinny during their time in the developmental brand. They both were a part of NXT UK for a while. Gunther moved to the United States with Jinny and continued his in-ring career while she had to retire due to concussions.

Although The Ring General does not like to share a lot about his private life, he took to Twitter last year to reveal that he tied the knot with Jinny in London.

The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time recently began a feud with Jey Uso on RAW.

#1. Hulk Hogan

Just like he won many titles in his pro wrestling career, Hulk Hogan has won the hearts of many women over the years, too.

The WWE Hall of Famer married his fiancee, Sky Daily, in a private wedding ceremony in Florida in the fall of last year.

The couple had started dating in early 2022 after Hogan's divorce from his second wife was finalized.

Daily, who is twenty-five years younger than the Hulkster, said yes to Hogan's proposal in July 2023. She is a Yoga Instructor and has three children of her own.

