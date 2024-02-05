5 WWE Superstars who can help Bayley against Damage CTRL

Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match last month. The Role Model will challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL in two months.

On the SmackDown after the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, the 34-year-old overheard the WWE Women's Champion's conversation with The Kabuki Warriors, where she revealed her plan to betray Bayley.

When Bayley announced that she would face SKY at WrestleMania, Asuka and Kairi Sane tried to attack her, but she took them out with a metal pipe.

The Role Model then went after SKY, but the WWE Women's Champion retreated successfully.

Bayley is left alone now unless she gets back up against the Japanese trio.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could join forces with Bayley against Damage CTRL:

#5. Jacy Jayne joins the WWE main roster

Jacy Jayne knows a lot about working in a team as she spent a decent amount of her time in NXT as part of Toxic Attraction, where she ran the Women's division with Mandy Rose and Gigi Dolin.

The two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion recently teased joining forces with Bayley.

She also took to Twitter after the latest episode of SmackDown to offer The Role Model help. Jayne wrote:

"No one knows how to be a better friend than me..I would have never done this to you @itsBayleyWWE. Call me."

However, Jayne's words should be taken with a pinch of salt as she turned her back on Dolin last year on an NXT special episode of Bayley's "Ding Dong Hello."

Nevertheless, Jayne, who helped Chase University on the most recent episode of NXT, has a good chance of showing up on the main roster to help Bayley. The reason is that she has spent a long time in the developmental brand.

#4. Dakota Kai decides to stay loyal to Bayley

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY formed the original Damage CTRL faction at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

After IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors' betrayal of Bayley, it is clear that the faction has split into two. However, it is still unknown where Dakota Kai's allegiance lies as she was not present on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Many fans are expecting Kai to betray The Role Model as well, but WWE may surprise the fans and have the former Women's Tag Team Champion stay loyal to her as Bayley was the one who brought her back to the company after she was released in April 2022.

Kai has been out of action since May 2023 due to a torn ACL, but she has made some appearances on WWE programming over the past couple of months.

Kai recently gave an update on herself, and it seems like she will be back in the ring soon.

#3. Roxanne Perez departs WWE NXT for Bayley

Roxanne Perez has established herself as a decorated female Superstar in NXT in recent years.

Fans believe that the former NXT Women's Champion is ready for the main roster, as she has showcased her talent against multiple top stars in the past.

It is no secret that Perez has been a big fan of Bayley since childhood, and she would love to work with The Role Model at every given opportunity.

The Prodigy has previously stated that Bayley is like a "big sister" to her, so she is one of the names who could join forces with the latter against IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors.

At the NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event, Perez failed to capture the NXT Women's Championship in a Triple-Threat match against Lyra Valkyria and Lola Vice.

It doesn't look like there is much to do in the brand for the former NXT Women's Champion, so a main roster call-up seems inevitable.

#2. Naomi kicks off her first feud after WWE return

Naomi walked out of WWE in the summer of 2022 and made her return to the company in the Women's Royal Rumble Match last month. The 36-year-old entered the match at number two and showcased an impressive performance as she lasted 1 hour, 2 minutes, and 18 seconds before being eliminated by Jade Cargill.

On a recent episode of SmackDown, the former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed in a backstage segment that she has signed a contract with the blue brand.

Joining forces with Bayley against Damage CTRL may be one of the directions she could head in. The latter will be very popular among the fans heading into WrestleMania, and it will make sense if WWE pairs her up with another babyface.

#1. Alexa Bliss returns to form an unlikely alliance with Bayley

Alexa Bliss last competed in a ring at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where she went head-to-head with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship in a losing effort.

She has been on maternity leave from WWE for over a year due to pregnancy, but it seems like she is nearing a return as she has shared updates about getting back in shape over the past couple of months.

Many fans expected Bliss to return as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match this year, but that did not happen.

The Stamford-based promotion now has the chance to bring her back to join forces with Bayley. An unlikely alliance between the two former rivals would surely surprise the WWE Universe.

Will Bayley get an accomplice in her pursuit against Damage CTRL members? Share your views in the comments section below!

