Is Rhea Ripley getting married?

A lot of fans may be wondering if WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is already married. The curiosity mostly stems from her on-screen relationship with fellow superstar Dominik Mysterio. While the SmackDown Women's Champion is currently in a relationship, the topic of marriage may be out of the question.

A recent fanart on Twitter of The Eradicator sparked some questions among fans about the SmackDown Women's Champion's marital status. For those wondering, Rhea Ripley is not getting married. Her response to the wedding fanart was just a joke and should not be taken seriously.

Although the 26-year-old is not married, she is dating former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy) in real life.

Since September 2022, Rhea Ripley and fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio have been in an on-screen relationship. Their interactions could truly confuse a few people, especially since both stars have grown closer and more comfortable with each other in the past few months.

Still, it should also be noted that Dominik Mysterio himself is in a relationship of his own. The former RAW Tag Team Champion has been with Marie Juliette for over a decade now. They first met at high school when they were only 14 years old. The couple announced their engagement in January 2023, and the SmackDown Women's Champion even bid them congratulations.

Are Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews getting married?

Fans are well aware of the 26-year-old and the AEW star's relationship. Despite both of them being in completely different wrestling companies, they regularly post photos on social media and have online interactions.

Even if the wrestling couple is open to fans about their relationship, it would rarely come up during interviews and such. The possible main reason for this is because of their companies, but also to keep up The Eradicator's on-screen pairing with Dominik. Still, it should be noted that there is no indication that Rhea and Buddy are getting married any time soon.

The_JF0319 @The_JF0319 Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley in dark factions Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley in dark factions https://t.co/qcKLZ1Ulmj

For now, it looks like Rhea and Buddy are more intent on putting all of their attention into their wrestling careers. It remains to be seen if another step in their relationship will be made in the future.

