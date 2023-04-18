Who is Dominik Mysterio in a relationship with? All you need to know about his real-life girlfriend 

Dominik Mysterio has been wreaking havoc in WWE with his on-screen girlfriend Rhea Ripley, alongside the rest of The Judgment Day. However, the 26-year-old's romantic partner is much more different in real life.

Dominik Mysterio is in a relationship with Marie Juliette, who is also his current fiance after being in a relationship for more than a decade. They announced their engagement in January 2023 with the likes of Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Shelton Benjamin, quickly congratulating them.

Marie, born in July 1997, attended the same high school as the WWE star and met each other at only 14 years of age during their Spanish class. Interestingly, Dominik Mysterio shared in an Instagram post that he wasn't even supposed to be in that class.

"I still remember the first day I laid eyes on you in a Spanish class I should’ve never been in!! Thank you for all the unconditional love and support throughout our journey together. You are the most kindhearted and hardworking person I know."

Although it seems like the former RAW Tag Team Champion is engaged in real-life, Dominik could still get heated reactions from fans with his on-screen girlfriend. Still, it should also be noted that The Eradicator is also in a real-life relationship of her own with former WWE and current AEW star Buddy Matthews.

What did Rhea Ripley say about being Dominik Mysterio's on-screen girlfriend?

The Judgment Day duo has become one of the most notable couples in WWE today. Although the pair started off as enemies and currently have their own relationships, they were able to work together flawlessly.

During a previous interview with the LA Times, Ripley was asked if she was surprised about having good chemistry with Dominik Mysterio. As it turns out, the pairing was built out of nothing and before she became his on-screen girlfriend, they barely talked to each other. Still, the Australian star is proud of the improvements and success of Dominik.

"It just built out of nothing. I barely talked to Dominik before. We were in different groups. But the pairing of us sort of just clicked, it was a really smooth and easy bond. And it’s been really cool watching him grow as well. He was the biggest babyface all smiles to what he is now. It’s just it’s been fun to watch his evolution and him grow into the Latino Heat that he is today."

It remains to be seen when Dominik Mysterio will get married, and how his relationship with Rhea will continue in WWE.

