What did Rhea Ripley's real-life boyfriend say about her bold SmackDown segment?

WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair shared an intense segment on WWE SmackDown, which referenced their real-life partners, and The Eradicator's boyfriend sure has something to say about it.

Rhea Ripley's boyfriend, Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy), took to Twitter to share that the RAW star has her own "Papi" as well. This comes after Charlotte Flair took a shot at Dominik Mysterio by saying she had her own Latino partner at home, referencing AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

"Mami has a Real Papi also! 😉"

Buddy Matthews @SNM_Buddy Mami has a Real Papi also! Mami has a Real Papi also! 😉

Tonight's episode of SmackDown marked the first time Ripley and Flair faced off after their WrestleMania 39 match was announced. However, Dominik was mainly the one who exchanged words with the SmackDown Women's Champion. The Judgment Day member stated that he wouldn't let The Queen talk smack about his mami. The SmackDown star later instructed Mysterio to get Ripley instead.

Dominik then went on to compliment Charlotte but stated that Rhea is no match for her. This led to Flair referencing her husband Andrade before the topic of their fathers came about. Charlotte squared off with Dominik, which led to Ripley marching out to help her partner.

Ripley and Matthews made their relationship public in 2022 after months of speculation. Meanwhile, Dominik recently announced his engagement to his longtime partner Marie Juliette last month.

Rhea Ripley continuously shows support to her boyfriend Buddy Matthews

The former WWE Superstar was released from his WWE contract in 2021. He has since appeared on New Japan Pro-Wrestling, MLW, and is currently signed with AEW, where he is part of the House of Black stable. Although both stars are in different wrestling promotions, that doesn't stop them from showing their support.

After Matthews won the Melbourne City Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship earlier this month, Rhea Ripley quickly showed support for her boyfriend by replying with a simple heart emoji.

The RAW star was also there for her Buddy during times of defeat. On a previous episode of AEW Dynamite last month, Buddy was unable to win over Darby Allin for the TNT Championship. Despite the loss, Rhea still showcased her support for the AEW star with a simple tweet.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's on-screen relationship has become one of the biggest acts in WWE right now. Despite this, it's good to see that the real-life partners of both stars continuously show support.

