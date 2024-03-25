Is Rhea Ripley married? What we know about her relationship with former WWE champion

Rhea Ripley is one of the WWE Superstars who is dating a fellow wrestler. However, her relationship status has a major difference from what fans see on-screen and in real life.

Rhea Ripley is not married, but will be soon! While many are aware of her on-screen romance with fellow superstar Dominik Mysterio, she is engaged to former WWE and current AEW star Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy).

Buddy Matthews was a WWE Superstar from 2013 until 2021 before joining AEW the following year. On the other hand, Rhea Ripley joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2017. In 2022, fans began to speculate that the Australian stars were dating due to their close relationship and social media interactions, they confirmed their relationship in 2022.

Despite Buddy and Rhea working in two different promotions, and the latter being involved in a romantic storyline with her fellow Judgment Day member, they still display their love through social media, whether that may be posting or even making funny remarks for each other.

In August 2023, the couple announced their engagement on social media. When Ripley was asked earlier this year if there was already a wedding date, she answered that they were still working on it. From the looks of it, the wrestling couple is still in the process of wedding planning.

How can Rhea Ripley balance her relationship with Buddy Matthews and Dominik Mysterio?

Rhea Ripley with her on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio

Despite being a fake couple, Rhea and Dominik have grown quite close even in their personal life. Fortunately, both of their real-life partners are understanding with each other.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ripley stated that she loved her fiancé, but when she's working, Mysterio is her partner. Rhea explained that when the cameras are rolling, Dominik is her partner in crime and will help him succeed in any way possible. She explained that her relationship with both men is like a switch, which the current AEW star understands.

Has Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews been on WWE television?

Although Rhea and Buddy were in the Stamford-based promotion at the same time at some point in their life, it was only when Matthews was already released that they began appearing in WWE together. The couple was seen together at the 2023 Hall of Fame and the company featured a photo of them together on RAW when they attended UFC 299.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see if the wrestling couple will reunite in WWE soon.

Poll : Do you think Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews will reunite in WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion