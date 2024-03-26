Is Rhea Ripley really injured ahead of WrestleMania 40?

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley appears to have suffered a wrist injury as we are heading into WrestleMania XL in two weeks. Mami was seen wearing a wrist brace in one of the latest WWE house shows, which proves that she has been dealing with some kind of injury.

At the moment, neither the Stamford-based company nor The Eradicator has provided any update or reference to it, which could be an indication that the injury is not serious enough to keep Rhea out of in-ring action or put her WrestleMania XL match in jeopardy.

Rhea Ripley is still advertised for WWE live events, so fans can assume that the injury is minor and will not create any problems for her.

The current Women's World Champion has not wrestled on live TV or pay-per-view in almost a month, and more specifically, the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event in February 2024, when she defeated Nia Jax and defended her title.

Since then, she had only made a few appearances in backstage segments and in the ring to confront her opponents.

Rhea Ripley exchanged blows with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch came face-to-face on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW and their segment ended in chaos, with Mami and The Man exchanging blows to one another.

Things went out of control when The Eradicator referred to Lynch's daughter, which made things personal for The Man. Dominik Mysterio got involved as well, and Lynch punched him in the face.

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch then engaged in a brawl, which led to the two exchanging blows before referees and security separated them.

What did Rhea Ripley do at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Rhea Ripley had one of the best moments of her career at WrestleMania 39 when she defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. The Nightmare dominated the Queen and claimed the title, hoping she would do the same when she takes on Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ripley recently talked about her match with Charlotte Flair, admitting that she wanted to main event Night One of WrestleMania 39, but WWE decided to go with the Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos match as the headliner.

"Obviously, being the Royal Rumble winner, I wanted that main event spot so extremely bad. So going out there as the semi-main, I did have a point to prove. I wanted to show everyone that we could have main evented if given the opportunity to have a proper build to WrestleMania. So I understand. I completely understand. No hate to the boys, but was a little bit jealous," Ripley said.

The Nightmare is not expected to headline either night of The Show of Shows this year, as the tag team match between Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins and the Reigns vs. Rhodes clash for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship are scheduled to headline Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania XL, respectively.

Poll : Will Rhea Ripley be 100% at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion