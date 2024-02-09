Is Roman Reigns already replaced as the Head of the Table? What WWE subtly told us at WrestleMania 40 Kickoff

It seems like Roman Reigns' days as the Head of the Table might be coming to an end. The Tribal Chief chose The Rock as his opponent at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event. The evening festivity quickly turned into a tense standoff as Cody Rhodes arrived on the scene.

The American Nightmare went back and forth to The Tribal Chief till he called out the Anoa'i family, which prompted The Brahma Bull to slap Rhodes across the face. The Rock and Reigns were caught by WWE cameras leaving the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, together.

Fans noticed that Roman Reigns was simply following The Rock’s lead as they both walked past Triple H. The Great One stopped to sound off on The Game, telling him to “fix it or we will.”

Watch the clip below to see what happened between The Rock and Triple H at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for The Tribal Chief and The Great One remains to be seen.

Who will Roman Reigns face at WrestleMania 40?

Triple H tweeted after the Press Event that Roman Reigns will square off against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. It is unknown if this match will headline night one or two of the premium live event.

Expand Tweet

Below is an excerpt from the official confirmation for Reigns vs. Rhodes II for WrestleMania XL.

“After winning the Royal Rumble in January, Rhodes spent days mulling over whether he'd face Reigns or WWE [World] Heavyweight Champion, Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Rhodes confirmed that he'd be facing The Tribal Chief during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff in Las Vegas, angering and insulting The Rock who wanted a match with Reigns."

Here’s the updated card for The Show of Shows this year at the time of the writing:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes – Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley – Singles match for the WWE Women’s Championship

Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full coverage of the PLE as it airs.

Are you excited about WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE