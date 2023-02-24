Is Roman Reigns announced for WWE SmackDown? What to expect on the blue brand tonight

There is severe turmoil on Roman Reigns' "Island of Relevancy." Ever since Sami Zayn double-crossed The Tribal Chief, The Bloodline hasn't been the same. Jey Uso has distanced himself from his family, while Reigns has occasionally lost his temper on Jimmy and Solo Sikoa for no real reason.

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Reigns faced Zayn in the latter's hometown of Montreal. During a crucial phase in the match, The Usos interfered. Jimmy comfortably and gladly did The Tribal Chief's bidding. However, The Right-Hand Man disobeyed his cousin's orders and inadvertently received a Spear from the former Honorary Uce.

The tension escalates with each passing hour as the rifts become more apparent in the once-harmonious Bloodline. Considering the drama in Montreal, fans were hoping that Roman Reigns would return to SmackDown to address the turmoil.

However, Xero News is reporting that The Head of The Table is not advertised for the upcoming edition of the blue brand. This will mark the third consecutive SmackDown without Reigns. We're entering the final phase of The Road to WrestleMania 39, and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion can be expected back soon.

As for The Tribal Chief's path to The Show of Shows, it couldn't be more evident as he will face a motivated and fired-up Cody Rhodes. Paul Heyman has gotten under the 2023 Royal Rumble winner's nerves, but Reigns hasn't met his opponent yet.

That will change soon as Roman Reigns is advertised to appear on the March 20th edition of RAW. Hopefully, The American Nightmare and The Head of The Table will cross paths then.

Despite no Roman Reigns, WWE SmackDown tonight is stacked

As big of a star as Roman Reigns is, WWE SmackDown has done well on most weeks without him. Expect the trend to continue, as the upcoming edition has many enthralling segments and matches.

Rey Mysterio will battle Karrion Kross in a rematch. Imperium will collide against the trio of Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss. Hopefully, these matches will give us a better picture of each competitor's immediate direction heading into WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

The FireFly Fun House returns for another exciting episode. Bray Wyatt will likely address the finish of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at the Elimination Chamber, following up on his warning last week.

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair will come face-to-face ahead of their SmackDown Women's Championship match at The Show of Shows. Will the two fierce rivals get physical? Furthermore, will Dominik or other members of The Judgment Day also join "Mami" on the blue brand?

Tune into SmackDown tonight to find the answers to all these questions.

