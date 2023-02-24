Update on Roman Reigns' WWE SmackDown status amid dissension within The Bloodline - Reports

Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE SmackDown since moving to the brand a few years back. A recent report has provided an update on The Tribal Chief's status for this week's edition of the blue brand.

The Tribal Chief has been dealing with dissension within The Bloodline since Sami Zayn decided to double-cross him at Royal Rumble. The heel faction attacked Sami at the event, which did not sit well with Jey Uso. The current Tag Team Champion has maintained his distance from the group ever since.

Jey showed up during Reigns' match against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber, where he refused to obey his cousin's orders. The SmackDown star, however, was accidentally speared by Zayn, which provided the Head of the Table with a window to attack the latter with a chair and pick up the victory.

While many expected the storyline to progress in The Tribal Chief's presence on SmackDown, a report from Xero News states that the star won't be appearing on the blue brand this week.

Roman Reigns was recently praised by WWE SmackDown star

Roman Reigns has been the most dominant wrestler in WWE in the last thirty years. The Tribal Chief recently crossed 900 days as the Universal Champion in addition to being the Undisputed Champion for nearly a year.

While he has many rivals in the company, the Head of the Table's impressive reign has seen him earn praise from other stars as well. Gunther recently spoke about Reigns' ongoing title run, calling it "impressive."

"It's impressive. Yeah, I think that pretty much sums it up because it's a situation that never has been there, in that way. And it's continuing. So it's gonna be interesting to see where it goes," said Gunther.

Roman Reigns last defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. While he defeated the Underdog from the Underground, the growing tension within The Bloodline will still cause him to worry.

The Tribal Chief is slated to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare has been undefeated since returning to WWE last year, and therefore, Reigns will need to be at his strongest come WrestleMania this April.

