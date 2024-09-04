Is Roman Reigns coming back to WWE SmackDown this week? Exploring his next appearance

Roman Reigns' absence from WWE SmackDown has aroused curiosity among fans about his next appearance on the blue brand. The Original Tribal Chief was brutally attacked by Jacob Fatu and the new Bloodline on August 16, 2024. Since then, Reigns has been absent from the company, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his return. One of the key questions is whether Roman Reigns will make his comeback on SmackDown this week.

The impending edition of SmackDown marks the first episode of the Friday night show following Bash in Berlin 2024, signaling the official start of the road to Bad Blood 2024. However, despite the building anticipation, it appears that Roman Reigns will not be appearing on SmackDown this week. This conclusion stems from the fact that The Original Tribal Chief has not been advertised for this week's show, nor is he scheduled for the following week's episode.

This suggests that Roman is unlikely to return to the Stamford-based promotion this week or the next unless WWE decides to surprise fans with an unannounced comeback. Earlier, WWE had advertised Roman Reigns for the September 13, 2024, edition of SmackDown.

However, with the removal of his name from the advertising lineup, it seems WWE may have altered plans, opting to yank Reigns from the scheduled appearance. It remains to be seen when Roman Reigns will eventually make his long-awaited return to WWE and rejoin The Bloodline saga to exact his retribution on the faction.

What if Roman Reigns does not return on the road to Bad Blood 2024?

If Reigns doesn't return on the road to Bad Blood 2024, Solo Sikoa might likely get another title shot against Cody Rhodes. Currently, WWE has released a video package indicating that Solo will be coming for The American Nightmare following Cody's successful defense at Bash in Berlin.

The self-proclaimed Tribal Chief has already declared that he will be next in line for the Undisputed WWE Championship and will go after the winner of Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens. With Cody still holding the title, it's expected that Solo will confront him on the next episode of SmackDown to set up a match at Bad Blood 2024.

Previously, fans believed that the OTC would return on the September 13, 2024, edition of SmackDown and interfere in this match. However, with The Original Tribal Chief being withdrawn from the advertisement, it now appears more likely that Solo will get one more shot for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Solo Sikoa vs. Cody Rhodes for the title already took place at SummerSlam, but the match ended with Roman returning and costing Sikoa the victory. This leaves unfinished business between Sikoa and Rhodes that still needs to be settled.

