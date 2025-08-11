Is Roman Reigns going to be on WWE RAW this week?

Roman Reigns kicked off this year’s SummerSlam alongside his cousin Jey Uso in a brutal tag team match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The OTC and his former Right-Hand Man managed to pick a victory against the rising stars after an incredible bout. However, following the match, fans were questioning Reigns’ status following The Biggest Party of The Summer.The OTC was off TV for a few months following his loss at WrestleMania and the subsequent RAW, and it was speculated that he would take some time off once again following SummerSlam. On the WWE RAW edition following the premium live event, Roman Reigns ended up getting assaulted by Seth Rollins and his faction, which fans expected to be the moment Reigns was written off TV.However, the OTC has now been advertised for WWE’s upcoming premium live event, Clash in Paris, and two RAW episodes ahead of the show. However, that isn’t the case for this week’s edition of the red brand.As of now, WWE has not advertised Reigns for tomorrow’s edition of RAW, and fans have been wondering if the OTC would be featured, making an appearance to avenge the attack from last week. While Roman Reigns has not been advertised for the show, he could end up making a surprise appearance.However, with WWE advertising him for the following two episodes, it doesn’t make sense to leave his appearance as a surprise for the upcoming edition. Rather, this could be a sign that Reigns will sell the attack from The Vision last week, and then return after recovering to ensure a match is booked at Clash in Paris.Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion next.Wrestling veteran addressed Roman Reigns’ appearance on RAW last weekSeth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight on RAW last week, which ended with CM Punk causing a disqualification, enabling The Visionary to pick up the victory. Following the match, the numbers advantage enabled The Vision to get the upper hand, ending with Punk and Knight both beaten down.Roman Reigns then made an appearance, trying to send a message to Seth Rollins, but ended up getting assaulted himself as well. After the show went off-air, Knight, Punk, and Reigns were spotted arguing with each other, leaving fans confused over the future.Wrestling veteran Vince Russo addressed the entire segment during an episode of BroDown, stating that WWE made a mistake by featuring Reigns and Punk too late, during the final moments of the show, when half their fans had already gone to bed.&quot;Mac, did you watch RAW? They had, at the last five minutes of the show, after everybody else went to bed, they had Reigns and CM Punk run in. Why wouldn't you have them showing up in a cool-looking truck before you went to the last commercial break? That's what you call kayfabing yourself. They have these guys come out at the very end of the show, when I guarantee you half their audience already went to bed. All you had to do was an arrival shot. That's all you had to do.&quot; [15:16 onwards]While Roman Reigns is expected to be in action at Clash in Paris, it would be interesting to see who he faces at the premium live event.Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.