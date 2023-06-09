Is Roman Reigns the greatest member of the Anoa'i family? Comparing him with other WWE legends

Roman Reigns is part of the legendary wrestling dynasty, the Anoa'i family. The family consists of names like The Usos, The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Yokozuna, Rikishi, and many more. However, it looks like The Tribal Chief is the one who stands the tallest.

Wrestling achievement-wise, Roman Reigns could definitely be considered the greatest member of the Anoa'i family. The likes of Yokozuna, Umaga, and The Usos are, without a doubt, huge names in the industry, but Reigns far exceeds their achievements in the ring. Not only is The Head of the Table one of the few Grandslam Champions in the family, but his more than 1000 days as the Universal title holder definitely puts him on the top.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson could be considered the most famous. He is known not just in the wrestling scene but also starred in various Hollywood movies. Interestingly, The Tribal Chief may also be aiming to make his name known outside the sport as well.

Is Roman Reigns eyeing a future acting career like The Rock?

The Rock and Roman Reigns on set for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw

The Brahma Bull is one of the first wrestlers turned actors that became successful in his second career choice. He has starred in the Fast and the Furious movies, Jumanji, Black Adam, and much more. John Cena and Dave Bautista (aka Batista) also made a name for themselves in Hollywood. Interestingly, Roman might be joining them soon.

In a previous interview, Roman Reigns expressed that acting is something he wants to try in the future. He expressed that his skills in WWE have helped him open up more opportunities.

“That's something I definitely want to dabble in and gain more experience. I want to use these tools that I have learned. WWE has done so right by me. They’ve given me so much and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me, and I’ve just had to capture them. I‘ve just had to grab that ball and run with it. I like to think that along the way I have picked up so many skills. I’ve experienced so many things that are going to help me."

Roman Reigns may already be making small moves to Hollywood

It's no secret that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been making limited appearances in the Stamford-based promotion lately. From the looks of it, he's already arranging his future moves.

It was recently pointed out that Roman is listed for the movie Action Force - The Divide. He is joined by former WWE and current AEW star Malakai Black. Their roles and movie plot is still unknown, but it's currently in pre-production.

Vanessa Garcia @Skulleeroz3334 Looks like Roman Reigns is going to be in a movie called Action Force and he playing the part of SGT

And also Alextier Black is in that movie as well Looks like Roman Reigns is going to be in a movie called Action Force and he playing the part of SGT And also Alextier Black is in that movie as well https://t.co/yU4w1wRVSq

Do you think Reigns is the greatest Anoa'i member, or it's someone else? Comment your pick below.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes