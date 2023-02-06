Which movies is Roman Reigns in? Know more about Dwayne Johnson's WWE star cousin

Roman Reigns has been one of the most prominent wrestlers lately, but his presence in movies is still not a lot like his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. However, the current WWE star already has a few films under his name.

Roman's biggest movie as of today, and one of his first projects, is Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. In the 2019 film, The Tribal Chief played Mateo Hobbs, a relative of The Rock's character Luke Hobbs.

Roman's second project was for the 2020 film The Wrong Missy, which starred David Spade and Lauren Lapkus. The WWE star portrayed Gary, who is the husband of Camille, played by actress Candace Smith.

Roman Reigns also had roles in some WWE movies. He had a cameo as himself for the 2016 film Countdown. His voice was used for the animated film The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania! in 2017 where he also portrayed himself. His voice was also used as Ramarilla in the 2021 animated film Rumble.

Roman Reigns is confident his experience as a WWE star will help a possible movie career

Aside from Roman's cousin, the likes of Batista (aka Dave Bautista) and John Cena have successfully made their move to the movie industry. From the looks of it, The Head of the Table is also capable of making a transition if he wants to.

While on The Michael Kay Show, Roman talked about transitioning to an acting career. He added that he wanted to have more experience in that field and how the Stamford-based promotion has prepared him.

“That's something I definitely want to dabble in and gain more experience. I want to use these tools that I have learned. WWE has done so right by me. They’ve given me so much and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me, and I’ve just had to capture them. I‘ve just had to grab that ball and run with it. I like to think that along the way I have picked up so many skills. I’ve experienced so many things that are going to help me."

Roman Reigns' ability to portray a different character has been praised multiple times in WWE, especially with his current role as The Tribal Chief. It will definitely be interesting to see what role the 37-year-old will play next on the big screen.

