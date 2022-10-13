Dolph Ziggler recalls moment when AEW star accidentally put him through a wall

It sounds like Dolph Ziggler has had some rough days on movie sets.

Ziggler filmed a movie with Kane for WWE Studios in 2016 titled Countdown, where he played a character named Ray Thompson. The following is an excerpt about the movie's story from IMDb:

WWE superstars Dolph Ziggler and Kane lead the action in this electrifying and heart-pounding thriller. When a madman kidnaps a young boy and rigs him with explosives, Ray (Ziggler), haunted by the loss of his young son, defies his captain (Kane) and takes matters into his own hands. Now, he must beat the clock to stop a psychopath and save an innocent child.

During today's #AskTheHeel question and answer segment on social media, Ziggler said that he believes Countdown is the worst movie of all time.

This prompted Ryan Satin of WWE on FOX to share a photo of the movie where current All Elite Wrestling star Miro (formerly Rusev of WWE) is pointing a gun at him. Ziggler replied by revealing that Miro put him through an actual wall on the movie set instead of the dummy they had set up.

"@ryansatin Fun side note: @ToBeMiro put me through an actual wall on the first take. Not the "dummy one" it was beautiful. But now I'm starting [to] suspect it was to get me back for stealing his shirt & messing with his head a little...," Dolph Ziggler said in a tweet.

Miro hilariously responds to Dolph Ziggler's tweet

The former AEW TNT Champion caught wind of Ziggler's story and responded with a hilarious tweet that one could expect from The Redeemer.

Miro told Ziggler that he deserved worse and that he'd see him in South Africa, which seems like some kind of inside joke.

"My blue crusher shirt was my fave. You deserve worse. See you in South Africa. #giantspider," Miro said in a tweet.

