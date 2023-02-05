WWE Hall of Famer points out Roman Reigns' influence on his co-workers

Hall of Famer & NXT color commentator Booker T recently praised the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has held the Universal Championship for over two years. Last year, he unified the world titles after defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. Over the past couple of years, The Bloodline leader has worked with several superstars, including Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Reigns, stating that superstars become better workers after sharing the ring with him.

"Roman, you know, people have been talking about, you know, how good Roman has been over this last couple of years pretty much. I've been praising Roman Reigns for maybe even longer than that as far as what this guy goes out in the middle of the ring and do with everybody that he works with. Everybody's a better worker when they walk out of that ring after working with Roman Reigns," he said. [26:28 - 26:49]

Who will dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

Last week, Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match to book his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare would now face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at The Show of Shows. Nevertheless, Rhodes' opponent will not be guaranteed to be Reigns.

Although Reigns currently holds the title, he will square off against his former Bloodline teammate Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. The Master Strategist turned on The Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble event. Last Friday, he attacked Reigns on SmackDown.

