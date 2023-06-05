Roman Reigns and 38-year-old AEW star to appear in a movie together?

Roman Reigns and All Elite Wrestling star Malakai Black are seemingly set to star in an upcoming movie.

Reigns has previously opened up about a potential career as a Hollywood star somewhere down the line. He is currently the biggest name on WWE TV and has improved a great deal on the mic over the years.

Earlier today, fans pointed out on Twitter that Roman Reigns and former WWE Superstar Malakai Black are set to appear together in a movie named "Action Force - The Divide". The movie's IMDb page states that it's currently in pre-production.

Vanessa Garcia @Skulleeroz3334 Looks like Roman Reigns is going to be in a movie called Action Force and he playing the part of SGT

And also Alextier Black is in that movie as well Looks like Roman Reigns is going to be in a movie called Action Force and he playing the part of SGT And also Alextier Black is in that movie as well https://t.co/yU4w1wRVSq

Here's a clip of Scott Waugh (American film director) announcing the project last year:

What exactly did Roman Reigns say about a possible movie career?

Roman Reigns' WWE schedule has changed drastically over the past year or so. He doesn't appear regularly on WWE TV anymore. Many fans are convinced that he will leave WWE to try his hand at a Hollywood career in the distant future.

Two years ago, Reigns appeared on The Michael Kay Show and talked about a possible career as an actor. Check out his comments below:

“That's something I definitely want to dabble in and gain more experience. I want to use these tools that I have learned. WWE has done so right by me. They’ve given me so much and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me, and I’ve just had to capture them. I‘ve just had to grab that ball and run with it. I like to think that along the way I have picked up so many skills. I’ve experienced so many things that are going to help me."

Not much has been said about the movie since Scott Waugh spoke about it last year. We'll provide more updates on the project as and when they come out.

What are your thoughts on Reigns and Malakai Black seemingly starring in a movie together?

