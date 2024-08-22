Is Roman Reigns the greatest WWE Superstar of all time? Exploring why John Cena thinks he is

Roman Reigns comes from the legendary Anoa'i family. Some of the famed wrestlers such as The Wild Samoans, Umaga, The Rock, Yokozuna, Rikishi, and more hail from the same family. Hence, Reigns entered the industry with the burden of pushing the family's legacy forward.

Whether or not every WWE fan wants to acknowledge him as the greatest of all time is their own choice. However, 16-time World Champion John Cena has acknowledged Reigns as the GOAT during his recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

As per The Champ, Roman Reigns is at the top of the business right now and he has years left ahead of him. However, The OTC has also been in the business since 2012, which has already given him a decade's worth of fame and accolades.

"I don't think there's a better breathing example of what the best the business has ever been than Roman Reigns. And it's amazing that I'm saying a still active talent with years in front of him is the greatest of all time, but he's been in it since 2012. I had to work my way up. I started on the bench then got on to the Saturday program, and then just lost every match. He came in with The Shield in a really high-level spot and never wavered. Even when the fans didn't like him, he was still in a main event spot."

Over the years, he has done an excellent job, both as babyface and heel. Reigns changed the face of WWE as the Universal Champion in 2020 and managed to keep his storyline worth following despite losing the title after 1316 days. Not only did The Head of the Table push the family's legacy forward, but also created his own along the way.

WWE analyst predicts the right time for Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

Every WWE fan is wondering when Roman Reigns will take on the new Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa. Considering this will be a high-profile match, fans can expect it to take place at one of the 'Big Four.'

However, wrestling analyst Peter Rosenberg predicted that the match, due to the storyline and angle, will make most sense if it's booked for WWE Bad Blood since the match essentially will be for 'The Tribal Chief' status and not for any title belts.

The premium live event is scheduled for October 5th, 2024, and is returning after around two decades. The last Bad Blood was held on June 13th, 2004.

