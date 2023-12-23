Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE? Find out after the events of SmackDown

Roman Reigns continues to believe that he’s the one who runs SmackDown, but Nick Aldis made it clear that the blue show has undergone a power shift. In the latest episode, they shared a tense segment, and it did not end with Reigns successfully imposing his ways on Aldis.

During one segment, Reigns claimed that Aldis should run plans by him before booking a match for The Bloodline since he’s The Head of the Table. He mentioned how Adam Pearce knew that and would work in the fashion that suited The Tribal Chief. Nick Aldis humbled him by saying he wouldn’t do what Pearce did. He almost insinuated that he looked forward to someone dethroning the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Given that Roman Reigns doesn’t take to threats or domination kindly, some are left wondering if he will quit SmackDown and move to RAW to work with Pearce, who understands him better. Even though RAW and SmackDown have traded superstars, it won’t be happening with The Tribal Chief. So, to answer the question, Reigns is not leaving WWE or SmackDown.

Triple H introduced the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW because Reigns was working a limited schedule and wouldn’t represent the title on the red brand. It’s unlikely that WWE will move The Head of the Table or that he will leave SmackDown over his “clash” with Nick Aldis.

It can lead to a power clash between them, and the WWE Universe has been thrilled to watch Nick Aldis bring a wave of energy to the blue show. Nevertheless, Reigns will not give up his position as the man who “runs” SmackDown and can continue to press against Aldis’ actions.

Nick Aldis booked a match for Roman Reigns’ Royal Rumble opponent

Currently, three men on SmackDown want to dethrone Roman Reigns: LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

To ensure the chances of either of them taking down The Tribal Chief are equal, Nick Aldis booked a triple threat match between the trio on the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown. Whoever wins the match will face the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Royal Rumble 2024.