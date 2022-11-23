Roman Reigns has dominated the landscape of WWE over the last two years. He has been the Universal Champion for over 800 days and became the undisputed world champion at WrestleMania 38.

As he has already broken several records by staying the world champion for so long, fans might wonder when his iconic title reign could end.

Is Roman Reigns' record-breaking WWE title reign nearing its end?

As fans, we can only speculate. While some predict the end to be as close as the Royal Rumble 2023, others believe his reign will come to a close at WrestleMania 39. However, we do have Roman Reigns' opinion on the situation.

He discussed his thoughts on his record-breaking title reign during a recent interview with The Ringer.

"I’m right in the middle of it. People want these interviews, they want to do these documentaries. But this is the bottom of the third inning to me. We’re in the second quarter of the Super Bowl right now. Just wait, man."

He continued by saying that the journey has just begun and there was a long way to go.

"Man, it’s been a hell of a journey. But it’s only begun. It’s going to get bigger," Roman Reigns said.

Looking at his confidence, it doesn't seem like The Tribal Chief will lose his titles anytime soon.

Who could dethrone Roman Reigns as the WWE Universal Champion and when?

Fans have been trying to predict the next Universal Champion for a long time. Over the last two years, The Head of The Table has defeated most of the major babyfaces in the business.

The most popular fan theory suggests that Cody Rhodes could make a return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2023 to win the Men's Royal Rumble match. Considering his popularity and momentum, he could realistically dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The Rock could also surprise fans and make a return to build a dream match with his cousin at WrestleMania. One could argue that The Great One doesn't need a title, but he previously proved everyone wrong and defeated CM Punk to become the WWE Champion back in 2013.

Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt are two more names worthy of becoming the new undisputed champion. Who do you think will finally dethrone The Tribal Chief and when? Let us know in the comments section below.

