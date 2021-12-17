Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest star currently in WWE. He has held the Universal Title for more than 400 days and has defeated top stars in impressive fashion.

Being the Tribal Chief of WWE, he is also among the highest-paid wrestlers in the company. His fans often wonder if he is the richest star in the company.

Is Roman Reigns the richest wrestler in WWE currently?

The answer is no! The current Universal Champion's estimated net worth is around $13 million, but stars like Brock Lesnar and Edge are wealthier than him due to their other vocations and long lasting careers. Roman Reigns isn't even the highest paid wrestler currently in WWE.

The Tribal Chief's salary is $5 million, which is a huge amount. However, Brock Lesnar is still WWE's highest paid wrestler with an estimated annual salary of $13 million. Talking about richest wrestlers, Dwyane Johnson aka The Rock may arguably be the richest of all time with an estimated net worth of $320 million!

Roman Reigns has defeated various WWE legends in 2021

Roman Reigns returned in 2020 with a new heel character and fans were impressed as he quickly became the Universal Champion. In 2021, this reign continued and The Big Dog became stronger than ever.

The Tribal Chief's year started amazingly with him inviting the winner of the Royal Rumble, Edge, to challenge him at WrestleMania 37. Edge accepted the invitation and chose to challenge for the Universal Title at the Show of Shows.

The feud was already awesome, but it became even better when WWE added another WWE Legend in the rivalry. Daniel Bryan was inserted into the main event of WrestleMania. Reigns still emerged dominant as he stacked his opponents for the three-count.

John Cena was the next big name on Roman Reigns' list. Cena returned to WWE at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view and challenged the Head of the Table at SummerSlam. After an amazing battle, Reigns was able to defeat Cena.

As soon as he was done with John Cena, another WWE Legend, Brock Lesnar, confronted him. The Beast Incarnate was taken down at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in controversial fashion. Lesnar was probably the strongest challenger Reigns was able to defeat.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Universal Title will be defended once again at WWE Day 1 against the same opponent, in what promises to be a thrilling contest between two of the best WWE has to offer at this time.

A former WWE writer thinks Austin Theory needs to defeat Goldberg. More details right here.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win at WWE Day 1? Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns 8 votes so far